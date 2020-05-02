Theresa A. Durbano
Upper Chichester - Theresa A. "Terry", (Marantino) (Bryant) Durbano of Upper Chichester, PA, passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 84. She and her husband enjoyed many years in bowling leagues at Conchester Lanes in Upper Chichester, and Holiday/First State Lanes in Claymont, DE. She was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Church in Marcus Hook, PA and an active member of their women's club. Theresa was formerly employed at Boothwyn Pharmacy and Bob Mac Millers Market, now Don's Market, in Boothwyn. She also baby sat many children who were very special to her.
She was the wife of the late Norman "Norm" Durbano Jr. , the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Smith) Marantino, sister of the late Robert "Bob" Marantino, and Bette Hawkins Stephey, and daughter-in-law of the late Norman Durbano, Sr. and Florence DeChec Durbano (Baxter), and sister in-law to the late Angie (Babe) and Robert "Bob" Kellett.
Survivors: Sons: David Durbano and William Bryant. Sisters: Rita Robinson and Lois West (Jackie,Deceased) Brother: Guy "Jack" (Sharon) Marantino. In-Laws: Richard "Dick" (Helen) Durbano and Lawrence "Larry" (Sally) Durbano, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral Services: Private. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to: Upper Chichester Library 3374 Chichester Ave. #19, Upper Chichester, PA 19061 or Delaware Hospice 16 Polly Drummond Center 2nd Floor Polly Drummond Shopping Center Newark, DE 19711 Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.