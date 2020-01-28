|
|
Theresa A. Gears
Inwood, WV formerly of DE - Theresa A. (Kozlowski) Gears, 87, peacefully passed away on Fri., Jan. 24, 2020.
Mrs. Gears is survived by her children, Deborah Corbett (Bill) and Robert Gears (Ruth); 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; sister, Frances Ottaviani. She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar; her son, Daniel; and three sisters.
A viewing will be held at St. Joseph Church, 371 E. Main St., Middletown on Fri., Jan. 31 from 10-10:45AM, with A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle (www.hospiceotp.org). To view a complete obituary for Theresa, visit
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020