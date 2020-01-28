Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Church
371 E. Main St.
Middletown, DE

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Theresa A. Gears


1932 - 2020
Theresa A. Gears Obituary
Theresa A. Gears

Inwood, WV formerly of DE - Theresa A. (Kozlowski) Gears, 87, peacefully passed away on Fri., Jan. 24, 2020.

Mrs. Gears is survived by her children, Deborah Corbett (Bill) and Robert Gears (Ruth); 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; sister, Frances Ottaviani. She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar; her son, Daniel; and three sisters.

A viewing will be held at St. Joseph Church, 371 E. Main St., Middletown on Fri., Jan. 31 from 10-10:45AM, with A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle (www.hospiceotp.org). To view a complete obituary for Theresa, visit

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
