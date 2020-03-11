|
Theresa A. Thomas
Newark - Theresa A. Thomas, age 68, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord March 6, 2020.
Theresa is survived by her beloved husband, George W. Thomas; daughters, Christine O'Leary and Patricia McDowell; sons, George Thomas Jr. (Gwen) and William Thomas (Alison); grandchildren: Julian, Nikki, Dustin, Daniel, Georgie, Gillian, Gwendolyn, James, Nicholas, and McKenna; brother, Bill Borowka (Mary); and sister, Fran Radulski (Al). She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Nellie Borowka; granddaughter, Claudia; and brother, John Borowka.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, from 9:30 AM -11 AM at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, DE 19805 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020