Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
408 S. Harrison St.
Wilmington, DE
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
408 S. Harrison St
Wilmington, DE
Theresa A. Thomas


1951 - 2020
Theresa A. Thomas Obituary
Theresa A. Thomas

Newark - Theresa A. Thomas, age 68, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord March 6, 2020.

Theresa is survived by her beloved husband, George W. Thomas; daughters, Christine O'Leary and Patricia McDowell; sons, George Thomas Jr. (Gwen) and William Thomas (Alison); grandchildren: Julian, Nikki, Dustin, Daniel, Georgie, Gillian, Gwendolyn, James, Nicholas, and McKenna; brother, Bill Borowka (Mary); and sister, Fran Radulski (Al). She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Nellie Borowka; granddaughter, Claudia; and brother, John Borowka.

A visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, from 9:30 AM -11 AM at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, DE 19805 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
