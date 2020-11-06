Theresa B. McCannWilmington - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 just one-month shy of her 90th birthday.Theresa was a proud 1949 graduate of Wilmington High School. She was a dedicated homemaker and loved her family more than anything. Theresa was a lifelong parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church. She loved playing the organ. Theresa was also an accomplished cross stitcher, needle pointer and crocheter.She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph A. McCann, in 2005. Also a son in law Butch Bowser in 2009.Theresa will be dearly missed by her children, Cathi Galvin(Paul), Patricia McCann, and Steven McCann (Michelle); her 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren & one soon to be Great Great Grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Lenox Smith (Camille).All services will be held privately at Corpus Christi R.C. Church. Interment will take place at Cathedral Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to be made in Theresa's name to Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 901 New Rd., Wilm., DE 19805.