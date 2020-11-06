1/1
Theresa B. McCann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa B. McCann

Wilmington - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 just one-month shy of her 90th birthday.

Theresa was a proud 1949 graduate of Wilmington High School. She was a dedicated homemaker and loved her family more than anything. Theresa was a lifelong parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church. She loved playing the organ. Theresa was also an accomplished cross stitcher, needle pointer and crocheter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph A. McCann, in 2005. Also a son in law Butch Bowser in 2009.

Theresa will be dearly missed by her children, Cathi Galvin(Paul), Patricia McCann, and Steven McCann (Michelle); her 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren & one soon to be Great Great Grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Lenox Smith (Camille).

All services will be held privately at Corpus Christi R.C. Church. Interment will take place at Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to be made in Theresa's name to Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 901 New Rd., Wilm., DE 19805.

www.delawarefuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved