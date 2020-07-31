Theresa E. Manelski
Newark - Theresa E. Manelski, age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Lutzykowski) Czerwinski.
In addition to raising her family, Theresa worked for several years as the assistant food manager at the Hillside Center Nursing Home. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, reading and cheering on her beloved Philadelphia Eagles.
Theresa is survived by her children, Paul Kaczorowski (Kathleen), Denise Rostocki (Leo), Karen Lewandowski (Robert), David Kaczorowski (Mary) and Mary Ellen Kaczmarczyk (Michael); her siblings, Justine Cushing, Anthony Czerwinski (Rosemary) and Edward Czerwinski; her 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Manelski; her step-mother, Stella Czerwinski; and her brother, Joseph Czerwinski (Dolores).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE 19702, where family and friends may visit beginning at 11:00am. Interment will be held in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Services for Theresa will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, attendance capacity limitations and social distancing at church and the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory can be made to Special Olympics
- Delaware, 619 S. College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716.
