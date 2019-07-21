|
Theresa Geraldine Atkins
Bear - Theresa Geraldine Atkins, age 75, of Bear, Delaware, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.
She graduated in 1962 from Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. In June 2011, she retired from TD Bank where she was employed as an officer's assistant in commercial lending.
She enjoyed traveling to the mountains, Doo Wop and 50's weekends at Wildwood and going places with her grandkids and best friend, Vickie. She was also a member of the New Castle Senior Center.
Theresa's dream occupation was to be a teacher. She donated her body to the University of Delaware so she can be a teaching tool in the physical therapy program and fulfill her dream of being a teacher.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Dawn Knowles (Jonathan) of Bear; son, Scott Kipp (Michele) of Newark; grandchildren, Jessica Knowles and Amanda Knowles, both of Bear, and Colton Kipp of Newark; brothers, Frederick Atkins of Florida and Joseph Atkins of Glenside, PA; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial luncheon held on Saturday August 3, 2019. Family and close friends should contact Dawn or Scott directly for location and time details.
Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to the following charities representing her grandchildren: The Ocean Conservancy at donate.oceanconservancy.org; The Terry Atkins Jazz Scholarship at WPHS Music Boosters, 713 E. Basin Rd, New Castle, DE 19720 ATTN: Atkins Scholarship; or Delaware Military Academy 112 Middleboro Rd, Wilmington, DE. Please note in Memory of Terry Atkins.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019