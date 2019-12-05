Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Theresa H. Kubasek

Theresa H. Kubasek Obituary
Theresa H. Kubasek

Wilmington - Theresa H. Kubasek, age 83, passed away peacefully, at her home with her loved ones by her side on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

She was born in Nanticoke, PA and was the daughter of the late Anna (Fabian) and Steve Tomko. Theresa worked in housekeeping all her life, working in Delaware at The Howard Johnsons Motor Lodge, Park Place Apts, Harbor Club Apts and lastly for 20 years the Red Clay School Dist. at Dickinson HS. Theresa was an active member of St. Matthews Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and watching the Eagles but loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband of 48 years, Francis J. died in 2004. Theresa is survived by 3 daughters, Janet Kubasek, Linda Spero(Gerardo) and Annette Simms (Barry), 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and 1 sister Agnes Haidacher. She is also preceded in death by 11 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

A viewing will be held on Monday, December 9, from 6-8 pm at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington. A funeral service, also at the funeral home, will be on Tuesday, December 10, at 11 am. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
