1/1
Theresa L. Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa L. Scott

New Castle - God placed his hand on Theresa and called her home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Theresa was a homemaker and caregiver and she also worked at Rose Wood Nursing Home in Claymont for many years. She attended Holy Rosary Church. Theresa enjoyed country music, especially George Jones.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Howard in 1992.

Survivors include her sons, Andrew and David; her granddaughter, Danielle Fitzgerald; great grandchildren, Carson Scott, Brenden Fitzgerald and Bailey Fitzgerald; and her sister, Kathy Greer.

Services and burial were private.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved