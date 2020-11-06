Theresa L. Scott
New Castle - God placed his hand on Theresa and called her home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Theresa was a homemaker and caregiver and she also worked at Rose Wood Nursing Home in Claymont for many years. She attended Holy Rosary Church. Theresa enjoyed country music, especially George Jones.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Howard in 1992.
Survivors include her sons, Andrew and David; her granddaughter, Danielle Fitzgerald; great grandchildren, Carson Scott, Brenden Fitzgerald and Bailey Fitzgerald; and her sister, Kathy Greer.
Services and burial were private.
