|
|
Theresa M. Acevedo
Wilmington, DE - Theresa M. Acevedo, age 82, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. Theresa was a loving Mom and Grandmom. Theresa enjoyed helping people and caring for her children and home. Theresa also enjoyed going to Delaware Park.
She is survived by her children: Nancy Hubbard (Alan), Gilbert Acevedo (Miriam), Patricia Acevedo, and Robert Acevedo; her sister, Mary; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert and 4 siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside committal on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 PM at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019