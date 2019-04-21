|
Theresa M. Conmy "Teri"
Wilmington - Teri Conmy, 88, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware after a long-term illness
Mrs. Conmy was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to Barbara and Julius Muha. She graduated from Marywood College and spent most of her career as a drug and alcoholism counselor with Catholic Charities. In this role, she was able to make many positive impacts on families suffering from addiction. She married Jack Conmy on April 16, 1954 and they raised 4 children. Teri will be remembered for her amazing smile and outgoing personality! She will be missed by so many whose lives she touched.
Teri is survived by her husband, John, her four children Marty, Michele, Kevin and Kathleen, her 7 grandchildren and her 5 great grandchildren.
There will be no immediate funeral services, Teri wanted the family to hold a celebration of life service this summer when the family would be together.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019