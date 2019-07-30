|
|
Theresa M. Romanoski
Newark, DE - Theresa M. (O'Brien) Romanoski, 91 of Newark passed away to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Theresa was born September 20, 1927 in Shamokin, PA, the daughter of the late Victoria (Klinowski) and James O'Brien. She and her family moved to Delaware in 1957 and she resided in Newport Heights for most of her life before moving to Main Towers in Newark. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, which was her priority. She also enjoyed time with friends, shopping, going out for a nice meal, Delaware Park, getting her nails and hair done, but most importantly being with her family. Known for her style, class sass and humor, she was loved by all who knew her and will be fondly remembered and missed. In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her brother, Daniel O'Brien.
Theresa is survived by her sons, E. David Romanoski (Loretta), Dennis Romanoski, Jeff Romanoski (Debbie Sue); her six grandchildren, Vicki Feehery (Sean), Beth Santiago (Pedro), Leeann Scott, Erica Brown (Nick), Justin Romanoski and Heather Devich and her six great-grandchildren, Shane, Connor, Jacob, Mia, Jaedyn and Preston.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Matthews Church, 901 E. Newport Pike at 11 AM, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 or the , 200 Continental Dr # 101, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019