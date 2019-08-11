|
|
Theresa Marie Ciccoli
Wilmington - Theresa M. Ciccoli passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 6th, 2019.
Theresa was born in Wilmington to the late John M. Dougherty Sr. and Theresa M. (Frank) Dougherty. She was a dedicated employee for the State of Delaware working as a skillful accountant who retired as an auditor. Theresa was kindhearted and beloved by everyone. She enjoyed gaming, especially Spyro; she enjoyed binge-watching tv/DVDs, especially criminal investigation series; and, dining out. Above all, Theresa enjoyed her family. She never missed a family vacation, usually Disney World as amusement parks were her favorite. She demanded daily visits from her beloved granddaughter and loved her children. Her heart of gold and loving nature will be deeply missed.
Theresa is survived by husband of 27 years, Kenneth Ciccoli Sr.; children Kenny and Lizzy; great-granddaughter Sophia Riddle-Hobbs; brothers John M. Dougherty Jr. and William A. Dougherty (Lori); aunts Sister Mary Charles, Marie, and Annette; uncle Charles (Barbara); and a host of extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her Aunt Frances. She is also predeceased by her dear friend Ann Morgan, whom Theresa took great pride in caring for.
Theresa's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care given by Christiana Care's staff of 5E, with a special thanks to Tyler.
A viewing will be held on August 13th, 2019, 10-12pm at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Service starting at 12-noon. Burial at Silverbrook Cemetery.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME (302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019