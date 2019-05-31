|
Theresa Marie Deptula
Wilmington - Theresa Deptula, Age 90 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 with her loving son Michael and dearest friend Gina at her side.
Born in Wilmington on October 5, 1928, she was the last of seven children born to Maryanna and Joseph Licki, Polish immigrants that arrived in our country in the early 1900's. Theresa grew up in the Hedgeville area of Wilmington and attended St. Hedwig's Grade School and the original Wilmington High School. She cherished growing up as the baby in a family of very loving and colorful siblings.
After graduating from High School, Theresa worked briefly as an administrative assistant at the DuPont Wilmington shops on Maryland Avenue. Theresa married Henry Deptula on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1950. By the late 1950's they acquired Stanley's Café, a beer garden located at the corner of Lancaster Avenue and Harrison Streets. The beer garden was purchased from Henry's father who owned the business for many years. They developed a very loyal customer base which coincidentally evolved into some of their most dear and cherished friendships. They sold their business in 1972 and Theresa returned to being a home-maker, a role she cherished immensely and fulfilled completely.
Theresa is pre-deceased by her late husband Henry and her oldest son Paul. She is survived by her devoted son and best friend, Michael and her dearest friend, Gina Sinovich, along with Daughter-in-law Connie Deptula and grandson Kristopher Deptula as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Ann Catholic Church, 2013 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Burial will immediately follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
Michael wishes to thank the devoted, caring and loving staff at Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, who cared for and loved Theresa, and became our new family over these past six years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 1900 Lovering Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806, in memory of Theresa.
