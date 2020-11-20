Theresa Marie (Hare) Neugebauer
"Terri" age 60, born September 3, 1960, passed peacefully on November 10, 2020.
Terri was a loving mother of two and a proud grandmother of four.
Terri was preceded in death by her loving parents, Mary Ann and George A. Riley, as well as her sister, Lisa Short and brother Parick Hare. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Neugebauer and Kelley Neugebauer, as well as granddaughter, Aaliyah and gandsons, Louie, Christian, and Luca, all of whom she adored.
Terri will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and also by her loyal companion, Milli, her dog of many years.
Services will be private.