Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
2501 Centerville Road
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
2501 Centerville Road
Wilmington, DE
Theresa Mary Ouly Obituary
Theresa Mary Ouly

Wilmington - Theresa Mary Ouly, 89 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with her family.

Theresa was born in Lansford, PA, the daughter of the late Mary E. (Granat) and Stephen A. Lakata. She graduated from Lansford High School in 1947 and worked for Millers Dress Shop before her marriage. After coming to Wilmington, she was the Rental Office manager of the Woodland Apartments for more than 10 years. Theresa was an original and active parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church, helping with the school and the carnival. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening and going to the theater. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Stephen A. Lakata, Jr.

Theresa will be dearly missed by her husband of 66 years, Francis G. Ouly; her son and daughter-in-law, Frank S. and Maryann of Bear; her daughter, Denise Ouly of Wilmington and her brother, Robert J. Lakata of Lansford, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2501 Centerville Road, Wilmington, where friends may visit after 10 AM. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804. On line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneral homes.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
