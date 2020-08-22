Theresa Rose Cara



Wilmington - Theresa Rose Cara sadly passed away on August 16, 2020.



Theresa was born in Wilmington to the late Fred and Maria (Seville) Capodanno. Theresa was the financial secretary of Delaware Hairdressers when it began. She also owned and operated Anna Marie's Beauty Shop until 1964. She also worked at Gilpin Hall until she retired as a nursing assistant in 2010. She enjoyed working, but above all she enjoyed being with her family. Her family brought great joy to her life.



Theresa is survived by children Nikki Urbanek (Eric), James Cara (Shenna), and Fred Cara; grandchildren Anthony Bertollo (Kristen), Frank Bertollo (Amanda), Ashley Faber, and James J. Rentoul, Jr.; and great grandchildren Gia, Corrine, Sophia, Ava, Carmine, Sean, and Rayna. She is preceded in death by her daughter Annamarie Bertollo, and siblings Anna Marie Proceno, Joseph Capodanno PH.D., and Vito Capodanno.



Memorial and burial services are private.









