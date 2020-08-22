1/1
Theresa Rose Cara
Theresa Rose Cara

Wilmington - Theresa Rose Cara sadly passed away on August 16, 2020.

Theresa was born in Wilmington to the late Fred and Maria (Seville) Capodanno. Theresa was the financial secretary of Delaware Hairdressers when it began. She also owned and operated Anna Marie's Beauty Shop until 1964. She also worked at Gilpin Hall until she retired as a nursing assistant in 2010. She enjoyed working, but above all she enjoyed being with her family. Her family brought great joy to her life.

Theresa is survived by children Nikki Urbanek (Eric), James Cara (Shenna), and Fred Cara; grandchildren Anthony Bertollo (Kristen), Frank Bertollo (Amanda), Ashley Faber, and James J. Rentoul, Jr.; and great grandchildren Gia, Corrine, Sophia, Ava, Carmine, Sean, and Rayna. She is preceded in death by her daughter Annamarie Bertollo, and siblings Anna Marie Proceno, Joseph Capodanno PH.D., and Vito Capodanno.

Memorial and burial services are private.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
August 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marie A Gula
