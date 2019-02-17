Services
Immaculate Heart of Mary
4701 Weldin Rd
Wilmington, DE 19803
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Rd
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Rd
Wilmington, DE
Therese Conway McGlone

Therese Conway McGlone

Wilmington - Therese C. McGlone, age 90, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Therese was a graduate of Indiana State University with a degree in education. She was a homemaker and mother. She was active in her church, Immaculate Heart of Mary, locally and St. Ignatius of Antioch in Tarpon Springs, FL. Therese was a member of AAUW and the Junior Board of St. Francis Hospital.

She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, C. Gene McGlone. Therese is survived by her son Dennis and his wife Patricia Partlow of Wilmington and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington on Saturday, February 23, at 10 am. Friends may call at the church from 9-10 am. Entombment will be in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Emmanuel Dining Room, Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street Wilmington, DE 19801.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019
