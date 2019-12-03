Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen
7 Sharpley Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen
7 Sharpley Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Thérèse Marie "Terry" Lagassé


1930 - 2019
Thérèse Marie "Terry" Lagassé Obituary
Thérèse Marie "Terry" Lagassé

Glen Mills - Terry Lagassé, passed away peacefully at home on December 2nd, surrounded by family. Born in Haverhill, Mass., in 1930, she was the daughter of Arthur and Madeline Doucette Langevin, of French-Canadian and Acadian heritage. She graduated from St. James High School in Haverhill, married Paul N. Lagassé, and spent most of her adult life in Delaware until she and Paul retired to Maris Grove. Terry was an active member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. An avid tennis player and bridge player, she was fiercely competitive at both.

She was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers, Arthur and Robert. She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years and their five children, Paul G. "Jerry" (Willa), Stephen (Karen), Michael (Judy), Kevin (Nancy), and Michele (Derek Lewis) as well as her grandchildren and step-grandchildren and their children, especially her great-grandchild Avery, a source of joy and delight.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Magdalen, 7 Sharpley Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 on December 7th at 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 10 AM, and interment at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Terry can be made to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church or The Ministry of Caring of Wilmington, Del., www.ministryofcaring.org/

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
