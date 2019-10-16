|
|
Thomas A. D'Antonio
Newark - Thomas A. D'Antonio, age 87, of Newark, DE passed away surrounded by his family at Christiana Hospital on October 12, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Thomas and Christine D'Antonio. Thomas enlisted and served in the United States Army as a paratrooper medic in the 82nd Airborne Division. After serving in the military, he went on to work as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 542. Thomas was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing on the east coast, specifically in Hilton Head. Over the course of his lifetime he boasted 6 hole-in-ones. He was a member of the St. Gabriel's Italian-American Club and Delcastle Golf Club. In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his son, Thomas P. D'Antonio; his grandson, Anthony; his granddaughter, Ashley; his great granddaughter, Letizia; and fourteen brothers and sisters.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 50 years, Esther D'Antonio; his son and daughter-in-law, Timothy "Tim" and Pamela "Pam" D'Antonio of Warwick, MD; his daughters, Annette D'Antonio of Newark, DE and Phyllis D'Antonio; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Ann D'Antonio of Havertown, PA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 8 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 200 Continental Drive #101 Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019