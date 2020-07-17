1/1
Thomas A. Henry Sr.
Thomas A. Henry, Sr.

Wilmington - Thomas A. Henry, Sr., 76 of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Southgate Nursing Home.

Tom was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Esther (Mundy) and Edward J. Henry, Sr. He graduated from Salesianum School in 1962 and served in the Delaware Air National Guard. He worked for many years with his father and brother in the family business Edward J. Henry Body Shop. In 1980, he opened Auto Collision Service and expanded to three shops over the years before retiring in 2012. He was a former member of St. Matthews Catholic Church and was a past president of the Parish Council. Tom was always ready to make someone laugh with his witty humor as well as loving horses, horseback riding and all things country and western. Tom was predeceased by his siblings, Edward Henry, Jr. and Mary Riley.

Tom is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Susan and Larry Coyle of Wilmington and Katie and Keith Ellis of Newark; his sons and their wives, Thomas A. Henry, Jr. and Carolyn of Middletown and Patrick and Stacey Henry of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Joey, Elizabeth, Mickey, Emily, Rachel, James, Sean, Myonnah, Jack, Sydney and Shane; his sisters, Esther Weik, Peggy Henry and Alice Sheehan; his brother, Rev. Paul Henry, OSFS; his former spouse, Morley Henry; his longtime companion, Nilma Martinez and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
MEALEY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
