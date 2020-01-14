|
|
Thomas A. Santa Barbara
Elsmere - Thomas passed away on January 11, 2020 at home after a long and brave battle with cancer surrounded by the love and support of his family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service for Tom at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, on Friday, Jan 17 at 12:00 noon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00am-12:00 noon. Interment will take place at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For full obituary please see delawarefuneral.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020