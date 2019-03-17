|
|
Thomas B. Huber
New Castle - Thomas Bartlett Huber, 78, succumbed to metastatic lung cancer and passed away peacefully on Monday March 11, 2019 in the company of Mildred, his best friend for over 50 years and his caregiver.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence John Huber and Marian Ruth Huber (Lung), and his daughter Barbara Walton. Survivors include Mildred Shippen of New Castle; daughter, Diane Middleton (Reggie) of Orangeburg, SC; granddaughter, Neka Suddeth (Richard) of Thomaston, GA; four great-grandchildren; brother, John (Joyce) of Newark; sister, Nancy Dutkin (Peter) of Pittsfield, ME; an uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews and beloved cousins from Florida to Saskatchewan.
Services will be held at the Wilmington Primitive Baptist Church, 2911 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington on Tuesday, March 19. Family visitation and viewing from 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in New Castle. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Tom's church or Seasons Hospice, especially his nurse Tawana Wilson, who provided compassionate care during his illness. For a complete obituary and to send condolences, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019