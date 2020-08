Thomas B. JaromeWilmington - Thomas B. Jarome, age 48, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.Family and friends may visit from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Tuesday, September 1 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Memorial Service will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date this fall.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faithful Friends.For full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com