Thomas Barba
Wilmington - Thomas D. Barba passed away peacefully in his home Friday August 21, 2020. He is survived by 3 brothers, 2 sisters, his 3 children Thomas, Carmella, and Maria, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Thomas was 89 years old, a pillar in his community. He had an unimaginable "thirst" for life. Touching lives and fixing "soles" from his shoe repair shops in Wilmington, Fairfax, and Marsh Rd. He was a self made man, entrepreneur, and proud owner of Barba Plaza. His magnetic personality had the ability to attract you from across the room. Leaving his legacy and memories to all who loved him. He will truly be missed!
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.mccreryandharra.com