Thomas C. Bell Obituary
Thomas C. Bell

New Castle - Thomas C. Bell, age 82, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Tom previously owned Bell's Furniture in Newport. He also worked as a security guard for Delaware Park, Kmart, and Berman Development.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Diane S. Bell; sons, William A. Bell (Kathy) and John T. Bell; daughters, Catherine Murdock and Melissa Bannick (Jason); grandchildren: Russell, Kamilla, Amanda, Tracy, Sean, Anthony, and Lauren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Adele Bell; son, Richard C. Bell; and brother, John H Bell.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Tom's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
