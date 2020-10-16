Thomas C. McGowan
Wilmington - Thomas C. McGowan, age 90, of Wilmington, DE passed on Friday October 2, 2020.
He was born in West Park, a suburb of Pittsburgh, PA to the late Charles and Sara (Storm) McGowan.
He is predeceased by his wife of 67 years Lillian (Campbell) McGowan, and survived by his daughters Andrea and Laura, son Michael and grandson Thomas A. McGowan, (Melissa), and great grandchildren Samantha, Alexander, Tommy and MacKenzie McGowan.
Tom was proceeded in death by his sister Mary Virginia Logue (John) and survived by his sister Shirley M. Snyder (John), brothers Paul (Margaret), Philip (Jean), Edwin (Irene), Patrick (Micheleann), Raymond (Camille) and more than thirty nieces and nephews.
Tom graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in electrical engineering. He had a very successful 67-year career working as the lead design engineer with several companies in the mid-Atlantic working on major projects for defense industry clients.
Tom was a dedicated member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Wilmington, DE, his activities there include several faith formation and bible study leadership, mentor for confirmation classes and he provided 27 years of support to CCD program. Tom volunteered for Emmanuel Dining Hall by preparing meals with fellow parishioners and was a volunteer with Contact Lifeline Delaware- a nonprofit organization offering 24-hour phone counseling for victims of trauma and those considering suicide. Tom provided counseling one evening a week for 25 years.
Tom was an avid reader and gardener and his greatest passion was being a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and godfather. He was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed hearing and sharing family stories. He lived his Catholic faith and leaves and example of faith and service for his family.
The family would like to thank Cadia Silverside Nursing Home for their comfort and care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on October 22nd,2020 at 11am at St. Mary Magdalen, 7 Sharpley Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery on the Brandywine, 7 Old Church Rd, Greenville, DE 19807. Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks and physical distancing practices. The funeral mass will be live streamed via https://youtu.be/93DQYElZ4Zk
or by following the link posted with Tom's obituary at mccreryandharra.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Contact Lifeline, P.O. Box 9525, Wilmington, DE 19809, Attn Dr. Cousins.