Thomas Charles McKelvey Sr.
1934 - 2020
Thomas Charles McKelvey, Sr.

Wilmington - On November 21, 2020, Thomas C. McKelvey of Wilmington, DE, age 86, passed away after one month with cancer.

Tom was born in Hazleton, PA, and graduated summa cum laude from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. In 1955, he moved to Wilmington, DE to accept employment with the DuPont Company in the Treasury Department. During his 35 year career at DuPont, Tom provided the Computer and Systems Division with valuable contributions and leadership, holding several key management positions. He retired in 1990 as the Manager of the Corporate Electronic Information Systems Security, Architecture and Planning Division.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Margaret Kline McKelvey in 1992; son, John J. McKelvey; parents, Frank and Florence McKelvey of Hazleton, PA; brother, Charles McKelvey; sister, Mary Welling; and sister, Margaret Simko.

Tom was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with everyone at family events. He was a regular attendee at the athletic competitions of his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed vacations in Stone Harbor, NJ with his extended family. He was a Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan and was thrilled when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. He was a member of St. Matthew's Church for almost 60 years. He is remembered as brilliant, kind, and generous.

Tom is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas C. McKelvey Jr. and Denise McKelvey of Newark; his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Jennifer McKelvey of Newark; his daughter, Dr. Mary McKelvey of Beckley, WV; his daughter and son-in-law, Ann and John Paleveda of Staatsburg, NY; his daughter and son-in-law, Jane McKelvey and Sunyata of Bear; and long-term companion, Michaeline Burns of New Castle.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Malcolm McKelvey, Dr. Victor Rendon, Bethany McKelvey, Ryan McKelvey, and Scott McKelvey; his great-grandson, Clark Thomas Rendon; his brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and JoAnn McKelvey; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Benito Tranguch; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private due to COVID-19 precautions.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Autism Delaware, 924 Old Harmony Road, Suite 201, Newark, DE 19713 or to the charity of your choice.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
