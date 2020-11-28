1/
Thomas Clyde Bodilly
Thomas Clyde Bodilly

Hockessin - Thomas Clyde Bodilly, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Born in Camden, NJ, Tom was the son of the late Clyde and Bertha (Jones) Bodilly. He was a graduate of Easton High School Class of 1961 in Easton, MD. Tom was a Combat Veteran having served 4 years in the United States Air Force during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He was an aerospace propulsion technician with the Delaware Air National Guard attaining the rank of Master Sergeant and earned 2 Southwest Asia Service Medals (Combat), 5 Air Reserve Force Meritorious Service Medals along with an Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon before retiring with 33 years of Service to his country.

Tom was a member of the American Legion and a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Parish in Elkton, MD. He enjoyed antique cars and was an avid Phillies fan.

Tom was predeceased by his wife, Ann, and his daughter, Jennifer. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Arndt (Mike) of Virginia; his step-sons, Derek Hotchkiss (Tamie) of New Castle and Brian Hotchkiss of New York; his grandchildren, Heather, Steven, Lexi and Travis Arndt; and his step-grandchildren, Jakob, Devon, Nathan and Gavin Hotchkiss.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 3 at Immaculate Conception Parish, 455 Bow Rd., Elkton, MD 21921. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

For condolences, www.yasikfunerahome.com.






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Parish
