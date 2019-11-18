|
|
Thomas D. O'Hara Jr.
Wilmington - Thomas D. O'Hara Jr. (Scott), 71, of Wilmington died on Friday November 8, 2019 in Pinellas Park, FL.
He retired from St. Marks High School after 20 years of service. Thomas was a member of the VFW Hall-Burke and Claymont Moose Lodges. He was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1965.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife Mildred O'Hara after over 20 years of marriage and parents Tom and Nellie O'Hara. Survivors include his children Stacey and Shawn O'Hara, stepson Jerry Wood, granddaughters Sara Dygert and Texanna Wood, cousin Marie O'Hara Hanna, many cousins and family in Scotland; grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hall-Burke VFW, Holly Oak, 1605 Philadelphia Pike Wilmington, DE 19809. There will be a private burial at Lawn Croft Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. 301-585-4000.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019