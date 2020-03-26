Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dempsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Tom" Dempsey Jr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Tom" Dempsey Jr. Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Dempsey, Jr.

New Castle - Thomas "Tom" Dempsey, Jr., age 90, of New Castle, DE, was called home to glory on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on February 16, 1930, he was a son of the late Thomas and Elva (Paradee) Dempsey, Sr. Following his term in the United States Navy, where he proudly served from 1948 to 1953, "Tommy" married his beloved Nancy Tyler, with whom he shared life with for 64 years. Tom was employed by Delmarva Power, retiring after 33 years of service and was a faithful servant of his savior Jesus Christ as deacon at Berean Baptist Church for 56 years. He was a relatively quiet man but touched many lives. His unwavering faith in Christ was a testimony to his cherished family and to everyone that knew him, an example of a godly life and love that we should all hope to achieve.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, Nancy (Tyler) Dempsey; children, Karen Wilson (Thomas), Susan Duncan (Michael), Steven Dempsey (Debbie), Paul Dempsey (Teresa) and Barbara Shirey (Mark); 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

The family is grateful for Raché, his aide, Patti, and others from Berean Baptist Church for helping with Tom.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to Berean Baptist Church, P.O. Box 556, New Castle, DE 19720.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -