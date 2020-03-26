|
|
Thomas "Tom" Dempsey, Jr.
New Castle - Thomas "Tom" Dempsey, Jr., age 90, of New Castle, DE, was called home to glory on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on February 16, 1930, he was a son of the late Thomas and Elva (Paradee) Dempsey, Sr. Following his term in the United States Navy, where he proudly served from 1948 to 1953, "Tommy" married his beloved Nancy Tyler, with whom he shared life with for 64 years. Tom was employed by Delmarva Power, retiring after 33 years of service and was a faithful servant of his savior Jesus Christ as deacon at Berean Baptist Church for 56 years. He was a relatively quiet man but touched many lives. His unwavering faith in Christ was a testimony to his cherished family and to everyone that knew him, an example of a godly life and love that we should all hope to achieve.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, Nancy (Tyler) Dempsey; children, Karen Wilson (Thomas), Susan Duncan (Michael), Steven Dempsey (Debbie), Paul Dempsey (Teresa) and Barbara Shirey (Mark); 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
The family is grateful for Raché, his aide, Patti, and others from Berean Baptist Church for helping with Tom.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to Berean Baptist Church, P.O. Box 556, New Castle, DE 19720.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020