Thomas DiGuglielmo

June 19, 1960-September 28, 2020

On September 28, 2020 Thomas passed away with family at his side. Tom was born to the late Carmen & Clotilda DiGuglielmo on June 19,1960. A graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, he worked at QVC Inc.

Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years Joyce, his children: Christopher, Heather(Sean), Kathleen, & Joseph (Laura) DiGuglielmo. Also by his most cherished granddaughters Adrianna, Kendra, & Jane. Tom is also survived by his brothers Paul (Wanda) & Nicholas (Mark). Tom's most beloved dog "Buddy" was able to welcome him home in Heaven.

Tom loved to cook, listen to music, visit Bellevue State Park for outdoor concerts, participate in Adopt-A-Family, and was devoted to The Divine Mercy Chaplet prayer. He was happiest being with his children & grandchildren.

The family is most grateful for his excellent care under Dr. Alina Gover & Dr. Jamal Misleh along with their respective staff.

Funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's of Padua Church at 11:00am and an outside ceremony at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The American Cancer Society or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
