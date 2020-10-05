1/1
Thomas Dunn Painter Iii
Thomas Dunn Painter, III

Wilmington - Thomas Dunn Painter, III passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Thomas and Agnes Painter. Tom was graduate of Brown Votech and was a U.S. Marine Vietnam Veteran.

He retired after 38 years at Astra Zeneca as a Large Machine Mechanic. Tom was a Master Gardener with the University of Delaware for 25 years. He also enjoyed woodworking.

Tom is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia Painter, his children, Laura Hodgson, Greg Painter, Erik Painter, Krysten Warder and Shane Warder, 15 grandchildren, his sisters, Lois Sturgis, Joan Doherty, Joyce Gamble and Connie White and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10:30a.m. to 12:00p.m. A time for sharing memories will begin at 12:00p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Master Gardeners of the University of Delaware, C/O Carrie Murphy, 461 Wyoming Road, Newark, DE 19716. To send condolences visit: www.mcceryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
