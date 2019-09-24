Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Thomas E. Bradley


1934 - 2019
Thomas E. Bradley Obituary
Thomas E. Bradley

Wilmington - Thomas E. Bradley, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

He was born in Spotsylvania, VA, one of ten children born to the late Jesse and Elizabeth (Boutchyard) Bradley.

Thomas worked for several years as a sales and service representative in the packaging industry.

He enjoyed dancing, and always had a joke or story to tell. Above all else, he cherished the time he spent with his family.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ruth (Bulman) Bradley; his children, Michael (Ruth) and Pamela Crumlish (Gary); 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and members of his extended family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 12:00pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the , 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
