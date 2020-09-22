1/1
Thomas E. Holcomb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Holcomb

Thomas E. Holcomb, 77 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home. Born February 19, 1943 in Webster Springs, WVA, he was the son of the late William Russell and Susan Victoria Carpenter Holcomb.

Mr. Holcomb retired from General Motors of Wilmington, DE, following 30 years of service. He was a member of the Jerry Skrivanek V.F.W. Post No. 8185 of Port Deposit, MD.

Mr. Holcomb is survived by his son, Tony Sexton of Elkton, MD; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers, Richard C. Holcomb and William R. Holcomb, Jr., both of Havre de Grace, MD, and David Holcomb of Summersville, WVA; sisters, LeAnn Holcomb of Webster Springs, WVA, Jacqueline Vandevender of WVA, Shawnda Holcomb of Ripley, WVA, Loretta Holcomb of Webster Springs, WVA, and April Holcomb of Martinsburg, WVA.

Mr. Holcomb was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Sexton, and son, Christopher Holcomb.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved