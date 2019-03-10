|
|
Thomas E. Kriebel, Jr
Wilmington - Tom, age 64, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Tom graduated from Unionville High School in 1972. He worked as a self-employed master carpenter and cabinet maker. Tom enjoyed archery, hunting, woodworking, logging to make his own lumber, fishing and being outdoors.
Tom is survived by his children, Kevin Kriebel, Katie Standarowski, David Kriebel, John Kriebel, Annie Kriebel, and Sarah Kriebel; his parents, Thomas and Stella Kriebel; his siblings, Debbie Wheatley, Barbara Lebidine, Bob Kriebel, and Mary Steele; his grandchildren, Marco, Liam, Bobby, James and Leo; and his former spouse, Patty Kriebel.
Services and burial were private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's name may be made to Resurrection Parish, 3000 Videre Dr. Wilmington, DE 19808.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019