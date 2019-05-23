Services
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
3079 New Castle Ave.
New Castle, DE
- - Mr. Thomas E. Watson, age 81 departed this life May 19, 2019. Husband of Geraldine Watson; father of Jacqueline Seth (Walter), Thomas Watson, Jr. (Angela), Carolyn Adams-Hill, Anita Adams, Jeffrey Adams, and Diane Williams (William); brother of Rachel Carter; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 10AM Sat., May 25th at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 3079 New Castle Ave., New Castle, DE; viewing 8-9:45am only. Burial, 10AM Thurs., May 30th in Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887.
Published in The News Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019
