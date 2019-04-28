|
|
Thomas E.J. Kelly
Saint Georges - Thomas Edward Joseph Kelly, age 85, of Saint Georges passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 23, 2019. He was born in NY and graduated from the Christian Brothers Academy. He subsequently enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he had a distinguished career. Thomas retired from the Marine Corps as a Major in 1979 after 28 years of service. During his time in the Marines, he served as a drill instructor in Quantico, VA and San Diego, CA and was the Inspector Instructor of the Marine Corps Reserves in Delaware. Major Kelly served as the President of the Military Officers Assoc. of America and was active in the Delaware chapter of Toys for Tots. Major Kelly also spent over 25 years working at the Kalmar Nyckel during its construction and subsequent operation, and was one of the first people to be married onboard the Kalmar Nyckel. Most recently, Major Kelly was key in helping establish the Delaware Military Museum.
Thomas was predeceased by his son, Donald Wayne Kelly in 2013. Thomas is survived by his wife of 14 years, Karen Lea Kelly; his sons, Kenneth Kelly (Wendy) of Hockessin, DE and Ron Kelly (Paula) of Hebron, Kentucky; his daughter, Kathyrn Kelly-Leary (Anna) of Tucker, GA; his daughter-in-law, Brenda Kelly; his 14 grandchildren; and his 14 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 A.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 209 Washington Street, Delaware City. Burial will be held privately in Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. For a longer obituary and to make online condolences, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019