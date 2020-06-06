Thomas F. Ciach Sr.
Thomas F. Ciach, Sr.

Thomas F. Ciach, Sr., 57, of Wilmington, passed away on June 5, 2020. He was employed with Sonitrol Security for the past 17 years and was an avid Washington Redskins fan.

Tom is survived by his wife Linda Ciach; son Thomas F. Ciach, Jr. his sister Barbara (Ciach) Jones; nephews Matt Jones and Chris Jones (Lori); great nieces and nephews, Maura, Chloe, Evan and Tyler.

The viewing will be held privately in keeping with the current guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help offset medical costs, c/o McCrery & Harra Funeral Home. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
