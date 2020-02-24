|
|
Thomas F. Kelly
Thomas F. Kelly, 68, of Newark, walked into God's loving arms on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
A husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, catechist and kind loving man to this earth, will be greatly missed. His spirit radiated goodness, and he lived out his faith in his interaction with others on a daily basis.
Tom was a devoted husband and dedicated his life to his family. He loved traveling, hosting pool parties, times at the beach, and most importantly spending time with his family. He was the son of Thomas and Theresa Kelly.
Tom proudly worked his entire career and retired from Delmarva Power & Light. He was a devoted member of The Immaculate Conception Church for many years.
He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 48 years, Connie Kelly. He was adored by his children, son Mark and daughter Brenda Fitzwater and her husband Frank. He cherished times with his grandchildren Alexandria, McKenna, Mark and AshLynn and shared in many adventures with them. He is also survived by his siblings and life-long friends, Joseph (Judy), James (Pat), Michael (Brooke), and Karen. He was blessed with a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends he met along the way which forever hold a special place in his heart.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921 on Thursday February 27, 2020. Friends and family may visit at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Immaculate Conception Outreach Program, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
For online condolences, please visit
www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020