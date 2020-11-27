Thomas Francis Pawlikowski
Wilmington - Thomas Francis Pawlikowski, 63, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on November 24, 2020 doing one of the things he loved most. Swimming. Born in Jacksonville, FL, Tom was the son of the late Joseph Francis Pawlikowski and Patricia (Smulski) Pawlikowski. He attended and graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Salesianum School, and the University of Delaware.
Tom is survived by his wife Yvette, and step-children Ariel and Jared; sisters Nancy Dugan and Julie Sisofo; brothers Jerry Pawlikowski and Peter Pawlikowski; daughters Rachel Pawlikowski (Carrie Hanson), Lindsay Pawlikowski (Dante Brinkley), and Jayne Pawlikowski (Stephen Wilkerson); grandchildren Jayden, Auria, Quinn, Kaiya, and Dante Jr.; first wife and dear friend Cynthia Yeakle; and loving nieces and nephews.
Tom loved his friends and family dearly and enjoyed getting everyone together at his home. He was passionate about Maryland crabbing and hosted numerous crab feasts each year. He took great pleasure in making his delicious crab dip, which was second only to his famous, homemade kielbasa. Additionally, he enjoyed horseshoes, bowling, gardening, visiting Longwood Gardens, and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Tom had a tremendous sense of humor which was accompanied by an infectious smile and ornery giggle. He loved making others laugh.
Above all, Tom was a Christian man who remained faithful to God. After giving so much to his family and friends in life, the donation of his life-saving organs allowed Tom to continue to spread generosity, love, and life to others in need.
Funeral services are being held privately. However, honoring Tom's wishes, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and Crab Feast in the Spring/Summer of 2021 (crab-season). Date, time, and location are TBD.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation: www.cbf.org/about-the-bay/more-than-just-the-bay/chesapeake-wildlife/blue-crabs/
