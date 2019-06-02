Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Peniel United Methodist Church
115 E. Market St
Newport, DE
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Peniel United Methodist Church
115 E. Market St
Newport, DE
Thomas "Tom" Franklin Collier, Sr.

New Castle - Thomas Franklin "Tom" Collier, Sr., age 88, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 26, 2019. Tom served as a staff sergeant in the Air Force. He retired from Verizon as a telephone repairman after 38 years of dedicated service. Tom was a faithful member of Peniel UMC and the Telephone Pioneers. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and flying his Cessna 120. Tom cherished his family - especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren - and loved sharing stories of "the good old days." He will be dearly missed.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Rosemarie Collier; sons, Thomas Collier Jr. and James Collier (Kristi); daughter, Deborah Walls (Frank); 5 grandchildren; 6 great- grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Puddin. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Violet Collier; and 6 siblings.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Peniel United Methodist Church, 115 E. Market St., Newport, DE 19804 followed by a service in celebration of Tom's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Peniel United Methodist Church. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019
