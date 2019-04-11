|
|
Thomas G. Rose
Wilmington, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on September 3, 1955; departed this life on April 1, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Rose; parents, Tony and Shirley Rose; and his brothers, William and Melvin Rose.
He leaves to cherish his memory: four siblings, Michael Rose (Regina), Sherry Rose, Lynette Rose-Graham and Dwayne Rose; step-daughter, Carmen Waters; and a host of relatives and friends.
Service of celebration held 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Unity Lutheran Church, 2101 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 9-10:45 a.m.; with formal home going service to follow. Interment private.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019