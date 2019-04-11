Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Unity Lutheran Church
2101 Lancaster Ave
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Lutheran Church
2101 Lancaster Ave
Wilmington, DE
Thomas G. Rose


Wilmington, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on September 3, 1955; departed this life on April 1, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Rose; parents, Tony and Shirley Rose; and his brothers, William and Melvin Rose.

He leaves to cherish his memory: four siblings, Michael Rose (Regina), Sherry Rose, Lynette Rose-Graham and Dwayne Rose; step-daughter, Carmen Waters; and a host of relatives and friends.

Service of celebration held 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Unity Lutheran Church, 2101 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 9-10:45 a.m.; with formal home going service to follow. Interment private.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
