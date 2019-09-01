|
Thomas H. Cleaver
Clayton - Thomas Henry Cleaver, 71 of Clayton, DE, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Mr. Cleaver is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Dorothy, his sons, Vincent and Cliff (Lynn), 2 daughters, Gayle (Jeff) and Nancy (Gordon), and 3 granddaughters, Megan, Molly and Heather.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd from 10 - 11:00 am at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. The service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery. To view full obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019