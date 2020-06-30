Thomas H. Newman
1965 - 2020
Thomas H. Newman

8/1965 ~ 6/2020

Service of Life Celebration will be held 11am Friday, July 3, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 100 Wilton Blvd., New Castle, DE. Public viewing from 9-11am; Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery. In the interest of public health, we will adhere to Covid-19 social distancing and mask requirements.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302)-377-6906






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Victory Christian Fellowship
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Victory Christian Fellowship
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
