Thomas H. Newman
8/1965 ~ 6/2020
Service of Life Celebration will be held 11am Friday, July 3, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 100 Wilton Blvd., New Castle, DE. Public viewing from 9-11am; Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery. In the interest of public health, we will adhere to Covid-19 social distancing and mask requirements.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302)-377-6906
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.