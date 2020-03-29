Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E.5th Street
Wilm, DE
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilm., DE
Thomas Henry Harris Iii Obituary
Thomas Henry Harris, III

Thomas Henry Harris, III, affectionately known as "Eggie", slipped into his eternal rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital at the age of 88.

Thomas leaves to cherish his memories one sister, six children, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, an "adopted son," Bernard Stewart, and a host of cousins and friends.

Celebration of life will be held on Thursday April 2, 2020 at 11am. Viewing, 9-11, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm.,DE. in accordance with State of DE rules.

Arrangements by

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020
