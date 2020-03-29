|
Thomas Henry Harris, III
Thomas Henry Harris, III, affectionately known as "Eggie", slipped into his eternal rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital at the age of 88.
Thomas leaves to cherish his memories one sister, six children, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, an "adopted son," Bernard Stewart, and a host of cousins and friends.
Celebration of life will be held on Thursday April 2, 2020 at 11am. Viewing, 9-11, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm.,DE. in accordance with State of DE rules.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020