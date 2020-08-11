1/1
Thomas J. Beverin
Thomas J. Beverin

Wilmington - Thomas J. Beverin, age 64, of Wilmington, DE, passed away at Christiana Hospital on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, Thomas was the son of Herbert T. Beverin and the late Ruth E. (Graves) Beverin. He met his wife, Gloria, in the 9th grade at St. Mark's High School and they went on to enjoy 47 years of marriage. Thomas earned an Engineering degree from the University of Delaware and worked as an estimator for M. Davis & Sons, Inc. His favorite hobbies were boating, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.

Thomas will be dearly missed by his wife, Gloria J. (Grier) Beverin; his children, Danielle Beverin of Wilmington, Thomas Beverin and Patricia Wuthnow (Gregory), both of Townsend; his grandchildren, Anna, Emily, Rebecca, Leah, Brandon and Brody.; and his father, Herbert T. Beverin of Wilmington. Also surviving are his siblings, Donna Beverin, John Beverin (Ruth Ann), Barbara Carrig (Steve), Joan Markiewicz, Christine Beverin, Valera Plummer, Mary Scramlin, Joe Beverin and Judith VanValkenburg (Van); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Christiana Care for their loving care of Thomas in his final days.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, August 13th between 6 and 8 PM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10:00 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society 92 Reeds Way New Castle, DE 19720.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
