Thomas J. Hamilton
Thomas J. Hamilton "Sassa", Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, age 81, at home with his family by his side. Tom was a former resident of South Philly and resided in Claymont Delaware with his daughter and her family. He was a proud United States Army Veteran who was born to the late Thomas B and Helen (nee: Sharkey). Also, Tom was a retiree of DuPont where he worked as a Lab Technician.
He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, his skilled talent at telling stories, spending his free time sitting on the back deck enjoying the sun, listening to country music, watching FOX news, and most importantly for his generous nature. Some of his fondest memories were when he stayed in North Wildwood and the Poconos with his family.
Tom was preceded in death by the love of his life, AnnaMarie (nee: Luko). Beloved father of AnnaMarie Hamilton (Daniel), Thomas Hamilton (Jaylene), Trish Holzwarth (Chris). Proud grandpop of Stephanie, Danielle, Danny, Christopher, and Colin. Proud great grand pop to Mackenzie, AnnaMae, Marley, and Brayden. Brother of Marie Tomarchio and the late Helen Johnson. Also, he will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 8-9:30am at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home located at 2237 S. 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Military Honors immediately following viewing. Funeral Mass at 10 am will be private at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Dummond Center, 2nd Floor, Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, De 19711.
