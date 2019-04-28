Resources
Thomas J. Hayes, Jr.

Wilmington - Thomas J. Hayes, Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Brackenville Center on April 22, 2019. Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Katherine (West) and Thomas J. Hayes, Sr. Tom graduated from Delaware Technical Community College with his associate's degree. He worked as a corporate pilot for Atlantic Aviation and several other companies. He then worked in Flight Procedures for the Federal Aviation Administration. Thomas was a longtime member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Newark, DE.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Hayes; his daughters, Katherine Suiters of Melbourne, FL and Karen Thompson of Townsend, DE; his sons, Andrew Hayes of Kathleen, GA and T.J. Hayes of Flagstaff, AZ; 11 grandchildren; his sister, Virginia Mackay; and his brother, Cecil Hayes.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 Poplar St, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
