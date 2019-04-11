|
|
Thomas J. Richter
Delmar - Thomas J. Richter, age 87, drank his last Yuengling beer on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at 1:15 pm.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey Collins Richter, and loves her still beyond this life. Father to Randall T. Richter and his wife, Kim and Janis E. Walls. Grandfather to Gregory Walls and his wife, Stevie, Jacqui Richter, Chris Richter and his wife Megan. Tom's family in Milwaukee, WI is his paternal mother, Florence (deceased), paternal father, John T and stepmother, Jane Richter (deceased), sister Dolores and brother in law Ronnie Kantowski (deceased), Raymond Kantowski, Duane Kantowski and his wife Mary, Grandniece Veronica and her husband Chris Berge, and Great-nephew, Stellan and Grandniece, Caitlyn Kantowski.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Boy Scout Troop #99, The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 503 Duncan Road, Bellefonte, DE 19809. He and Audrey were great supporters of the Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, and spaghetti dinner each year, even after his Grandson Greg received his Eagle award, he would still buy tickets. For information regarding the gathering of family and friends to be held at the Hall Burke VFW, please contact the VFW or a family member after April 21st, 2019 for date and time.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019